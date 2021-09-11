US President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are attending a 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero to mark the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks in the US.

Ceremonies are also taking place at the Pentagon, in Virginia and at a site in Shanksville Pennsylvania – which were the two other locations of the attacks that day.

Earlier, an American flag was unfurled from the roof of the Pentagon in Arlington to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks in which 2,996 US citizens were killed.