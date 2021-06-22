Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm a three-week delay to the easing of lockdown restrictions after last week saying that the move to level zero was likely to be pushed back due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19. Scotland has a five level system of lockdown restrictions, with zero being the lowest. Some parts of the country, including the Orkney and Shetland islands, have already reached level zero. More densely populated area, such as Edinburgh and Glasgow are still at level two and seem set to remain there until July.