Watch live as Nikolas Cruz to enter plea over Parkland school shooting

Nikolas Cruz is expected to plead guilty to murder in the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland , Florida, his lawyer told a judge last Friday (15 October).

His lawyers had previously asked that Cruz not be referred to as "the killer," "an animal," or "the thing," during court proceedings – saying that he should only be referred to by his name or as "the defendant."