The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is to take questions from MPs as Jeffrey Donaldson is set to replace Edwin Poots as the leader of the Democratic and Unionist Party after just 20 days in charge. The questions are likely to revolve around the Northern Ireland Protocol, Brexit, the Irish language, the recent unrest caused in some loyalist communities, and whether Brandon Lewis has “caved in” to Sinn Fein as DUP MP Sammy Wilson has claimed in recent days.