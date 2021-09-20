The FBI and police are searching the family home of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with her partner.

Investigators said on Sunday that a body had been found that is “consistent with the description” of Ms Petito in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

During a news conference, FBI agent Charles Jones confirmed that a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Mr Laundrie himself was reported missing by his parents on Friday and remains a person of interest in the case.