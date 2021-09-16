Watch live as police searching for Gabby Petito hold press conference

Police searching for Gabby Petito are holding a news conference on her disappearance.

The 22-year-old woman went missing while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

Ms Petito lost contact with her family in late August before Mr Laundrie returned home without her. Her family reported her missing on 11 September.

Florida police have since confirmed that Mr Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, while bodycam footage featuring the couple shortly before Ms Petito’s disappearance has also been released.