Angela Merkel and Pope Francis join in an interfaith prayer at the Colosseum today after touring a Jesuit-run child protection center.

She is due to give a speech at the Colosseum for the conclusion of a two-day symposium on peace organised by Rome’s Sant’ Egidio Community.

The outgoing German chancellor who has been in power for 16 years said she discussed politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during her visit to the Vatican.

Francis, 84, gave Merkel copies of some of his writings and a miniature reproduction of one of the bronze doors of St. Peter’s Basilica.