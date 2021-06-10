A solar eclipse will be seen around the world today as a “ring of fire” is to appear in the skies. The phenomenon occurs when the moon partially blocks out the sun, leaving only a blazing circle around it. In the UK, the maximum eclipse will happen just before noon. Not everyone will see the full sight – in those places the Sun will appear as a crescent in the sky – but lots of people will see some of it. Without equipment such as eclipse glasses, though, the light could do substantial and permanent damage to your eyes.