Russia’s ‘Army-2021’ annual defence show opened its doors on Monday (August 23) in the Moscow Region.

The convention showcases the latest advancements across the military industry such as arms, military equipment, and ammunition with Russia and other countries taking part.

Russia’s Press Office said in a statement: “The Group will demonstrate over 100 military and civilian output innovations. The guests of the forum will be able to view advanced troop command and control systems, the latest reconnaissance technologies, communications equipment for aviation and the fleet”.

The Army-2021 expo will host military demonstrations and conferences until August 29.