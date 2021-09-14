Watch live as Sajid Javid gives an update on government’s Covid winter plans

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is giving an update on the government’s plans for dealing with the virus this winter as he’s to speak about how they want to avoid going back into lockdown as the country attempts to “live with the virus”.

The update comes after chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned of a difficult winter ahead for the NHS and schools as the threat of Covid remains, saying: “anybody who believes that the big risk of Covid is now all in the past … has not understood where we’re going”.