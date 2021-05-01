Watch live as the Bidens host St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden host an event at the White House to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Earlier in the day, Biden was supposed to meet with Irish Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, who pulled out of the lunch due after contracting Covid.

Tomorrow, the US president is expected to virtually meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and managing competition between the US and China.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here