Queen Elizabeth II is presiding over the State Opening of Parliament, with a speech laying out the government’s legislative priorities for the year ahead.

Her Majesty will give a 10-minute address to the House of Lords, with much of the customary pomp and ceremony of the occasion stripped away as a precaution against Covid-19, in which she will outline 30 laws ministers hope to pass over the coming months.

As is customary, the Queen’s 67th such address has been prepared for her by No 10 and is expected to detail Boris Johnson’s plans to “build back better” from the coronavirus pandemic.