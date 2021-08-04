Watch live as UK health authorities hold briefing on vaccination of children

British health authorities are holding a press briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on recommendations for the vaccination of children and young people.

It is believed that experts are set to recommend that all 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK should be offered a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation did not make the move last month, as it was still assessing the benefits and risks.

Jabs are only offered now to over-12s who have underlying conditions or live with others at high risk, but 1.4 million teenagers could be included in the new rollout.