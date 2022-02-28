Watch live as Ukrainians cross border into Poland

Watch live from the border into Poland as Ukrainians flee five days after Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” and launched its long-feared full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Slovak police said that most of the people arriving at its border are women with children after Ukraine banned men ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

Some sought to join relatives who have already settled in Poland and other EU nations, whose strong economies have for many years attracted Ukrainian workers.

