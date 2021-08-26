White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing after a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Thursday. Following the attack, both the US Pentagon and President Joe Biden have made remarks, with US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie confirming 12 American service members have been killed. The Pentagon also warned that further attacks from Isis - the group claiming responsibility for the bombings in Kabul - are likely, while President Biden sent the group a strong message during his address to the nation. “We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Mr Biden said.