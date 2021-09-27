White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing moments after President Joe Biden received his Covid-19 booster shot. The president made remarks aimed at encouraging others to get vaccinated if they have not done so. Mr Biden got the shot live on air, days after federal regulators approved a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older. Ms Psaki is expected to make remarks ahead of National Voter Registration Day (September 28) while addressing Texas Republicans’ proposed congressional maps that would protect the seats they hold as the state begins its redistricting process.