Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing with reports on what has been a busy day for President Joe Biden.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Biden had a call with French President Emmanuel Macron to rebuild relations between the US and France after they hit a low last week.

France is now to return its ambassador to the US who was recalled in the aftermath of the surprise Aukus announcement, which saw the European nation lose a multi-billion euro submarine contract.

The president also led a UN Covid summit on Wednesday.