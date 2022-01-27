Watch live as Auschwitz museum marks 77th anniversary of camp's liberation

Holocaust survivors and the director of the Auschwitz Memorial make speeches to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the camp’s liberation.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in November 2005 establishing the annual commemoration and chose Jan. 27 – the day that Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by Soviet troops in 1945.

Due to the continued Covid pandemic, only a small group of guest, mainly survivors, will take part in the commemoration at the site of the Memorial.

The President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda has assumed honorary patronage of the anniversary event.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here