Watch live as EU Council president and Polish PM hold joint news conference on Belarus border crisis

EU Council President Charles Michel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are giving a joint press conference after having a meeting on the build-up of migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus.

The European Union has blamed Belarus for encouraging migrants to try to enter the bloc through its country as a retaliation for sanctions – an accusation that President Lukashenko denies.

Poland’s Border Guard has said it had registered more than 300 attempts to cross the border illegally on Monday (8 November).