Watch live as Biden makes announcement about bridge infrastructure

President Biden will trumpet his administration’s plans to spend $27 billion fixing thousands of US bridges, the latest roll-out associated with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Transportation Department is launching the program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November.

Biden will also provide an update on the progress made by his Administration in the 60 days since he signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

