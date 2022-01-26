Watch live as Biden meets with CEOs to discuss his Build Back Better agenda

US President Joe Biden meets with private sector CEOs to discuss the ways his Build Back Better agenda will grow the economy and make America more competitive, increase worker productivity, and lower inflation.

Mr Biden recently told reporters that he is confident that large parts of his proposed Build Back Better law can pass through the Senate despite opposition from Mr Manchin.

The president’s words came as he tries to reset negotiations in his proposed social spending bill after Mr Manchin announced his opposition to the legislation in December.

