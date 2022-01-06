Watch live as Biden gives speech on anniversary of Capitol riot

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks on the anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

Biden will address the historical significance of the January 6th insurrection by discussing the reality of what happened during the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, at least 140 US Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police officers suffered injuries at the hands of the pro-Trump mob that day.

