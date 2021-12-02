Watch live as Biden discusses plan to tackle omicron Covid variant

US President Joe Biden visits the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and delivers remarks on his Administration’s plan to continue the fight against Covid amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

The White House said Biden will announce steps to ensure that the near 100 million eligible Americans who have not yet received their booster shot will do so as soon as possible.

Biden will also include details on a new public education campaign that will encourage adults to get boosters.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here