US President Joe Biden visits General Motors' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit to talk charging stations.

A statement from the White House reads: “Biden will discuss how the bipartisan infrastructure deal delivers for the American people by accelerating the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and supply chains".

The Infrastructure bill provides billions for climate resiliency initiatives as well as projects to revitalize America’s bridges, roadways, ports, and other priorities including the development of broadband connectivity around the country.

