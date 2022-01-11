Watch live as Biden and Harris promote voting rights bill in Atlanta

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris travel to Atlanta to push for legislation to protect voting rights and election integrity.

Biden and Harris will tour Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and lay a wreath at the crypts of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta.

A coalition of voting rights groups from Georgia issued a warning ahead of the visit, saying: “Without a concrete plan for breaking up the filibuster that has repeatedly blocked passage of federal voting rights protections, don’t bother coming.”

