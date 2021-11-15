US President Joe Biden hosts a bipartisan bill-signing ceremony for his Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The law will give billions of dollars to states and localities to improve public work projects such as bridges and roads, electric vehicle charging stations, and expand railways.

Biden held off on signing the hard-fought infrastructure deal after it passed on November 5th until legislators would be back from a congressional recess and could join in on a bipartisan event.

