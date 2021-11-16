US President Joe Biden departs for Woodstock, New Hampshire, where he will make remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Mr.Biden marked a major legislative victory on Monday with the signing into law of a $1 trillion infrastructure reform bill that won support from a handful of Republicans in both chambers of Congress despite a contentious atmosphere on Capitol Hill.

The bill provides billions for climate resiliency initiatives as well as projects to revitalize America’s bridges, roadways, ports, and other priorities including the development of broadband connectivity around the country.

