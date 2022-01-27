Watch live as Joe Biden announces retirement of Supreme Court Judge Breyer

President Biden delivers remarks on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer which gives him an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals.

Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.

The fears were compounded by the fact former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died weeks before the 2020 presidential election and then-president Donald Trump nominated arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace her.

