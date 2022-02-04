Watch live as Joe Biden signs executive order on labor agreements

US President Joe Biden visits Ironworkers Local 5 to sign Executive Order on Project Labor Agreements to improve timeliness, lower costs and increase quality in federal construction projects.

The order will apply to $262 billion in federal construction contracting and impact nearly 200,000 workers, the White House said late on Thursday, confirming news first reported by Reuters.

Project labor agreements are collective bargaining agreements between building trade unions and contractors, which set wages, employment conditions, and dispute resolution on specific projects.

