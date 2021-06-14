Joe Biden is addressing the press following a Nato summit in Brussels.The US President met with world leaders of the trans-Atlantic union and attempted to ease tensions after years of Donald Trump’s attacks on the organisation.China, Russia, Ukraine and Afghanistan were among the topics discussed at the one-day summit, along with the “Nato 2030 agenda”.Biden’s trip to Belgium followed three days in Cornwall at the G7 meeting where the president met with prime minister Boris Johnson among other world leaders.