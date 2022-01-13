Watch live as Biden meets with Senate Democrats on voting rights

US President Joe Biden meets with the Senate Democratic Caucus to discuss legislation on voting rights and election integrity.

The president has ramped up his defence of voting rights in recent days, following remarks marking the anniversary of the attacks on the US Capitol and a furious address condemning a Republican-backed wave of state-level legislation to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.

Congressional Republicans lambasted his remarks and his support for changes to Senate filibuster rules on which they have repeatedly relied to block federal voting rights legislation.

