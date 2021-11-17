US Roman Catholic bishops convene for conference and discuss the draft of a document that addresses whether people, including politicians such as President Joe Biden, should receive Communion while supporting abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Conservatives want to bar Catholic public officials who oppose abortion from receiving Communion with this including President Joe Biden, himself a Roman Catholic who recently met with Pope Francis.

Pope Francis said that bishops should deal with politicians who support abortion rights with “compassion and tenderness” while at the same time repeating that the church considers abortion murder.

