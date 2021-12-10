Watch live as political figures pay final respects to veteran Bob Dole

United States political figures are to join mourners to pay their final respects to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the National Cathedral.

Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, served nearly 36 years in Congress, more than a decade as GOP Senate leader and was his party’s presidential nominee when he lost to Bill Clinton during the 1996 election.

In February, he announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

In addition to his sharp, often sarcastic tongue, among Dole’s best-known attributes were his pragmatic brand of politics and self-deprecating wit.

