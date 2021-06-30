Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs for the first time since the Matt Hancock scandal.

The prime minister will likely face questions about his failure to sack the health secretary on Friday when footage emerged of Mr Hancock kissing his adviser and flouting social distancing rules.

PMQs also comes amid an ongoing post-Brexit trade row between London and Brussels – dubbed “sausage wars” – and as the deadline looms for EU citizens to apply to a Home Office scheme to ensure they remain in the UK legally.