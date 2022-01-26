Watch live as Boris Johnson takes on PMQs as he waits upon Sue Gray report

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is yet to be handed to the prime minister, as Boris Johnson awaits another gruelling PMQs.

Downing Street has said Mr Johnson wants to publish it “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known in the coming hours.

Reports suggested Sue Gray was in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles, and people standing close together.

Sky News said it understood the photos had been “handed over to investigators” by government “officials”.

