Watch live as Boris Johnson makes statement on withdrawal from Afghanistan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making a statement to the Commons following the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Taliban after they had been out of power for some 20 years.

The prime minister is expected to defend the government’s handling of the crisis, with both Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab coming into criticism in recent weeks over how the situation in the country seemed to deteriorate so rapidly – and led to a hasty evacuation of Kabul airport.