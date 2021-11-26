French fishermen block the port of Calais, in protest over London’s policy regarding post-Brexit fishing rights.

Their boats lined the entrance to St Malo port from dawn on Friday to stop the British Normandy Trader getting into the Brittany port from Jersey.

The fishermen held aloft red flares as they circled their boats outside Saint-Malo to block the vessel’s path - a prelude to a planned blockade later on Friday of Calais and the Channel Tunnel, both major transport hubs for trade.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here