Watch live as House of Representatives marks January 6 with moment of silence

Members of the US House of Representatives are marking the first anniversary of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol with a moment of silence at the start of a pro forma session.

Hundreds of people - including police officers - were injured during a violent insurrection attempt one year ago, with five people dying either shortly before, during or after it.

Before the minute’s silence held by some representatives, Senate Democrats gave speeches to mark the anniversary, while President Joe Biden also made a speech at the Capitol.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here