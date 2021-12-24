Watch live as marching bands mark Christmas Eve in Bethlehem

Marching bands are part of the Christmas festivities in Bethlehem’s Manger Square ahead of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa’s arrival.

In a world first, Israel recently announced that it will offer a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine to people over the age of 60.

The decision, recommended by a health ministry expert panel, was hailed as “great news” by Prime minister Naftali Bennett.

He said that the measure “will help us overcome the Omicron wave that is spreading around the world”.

