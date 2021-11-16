Watch live as former governor holds press conference on release of US journalist from Myanmar

Former governor Bill Richardson is holding a news conference on the role he played in helping to free US journalist Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison.

Fenster, who is the managing editor of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in the country in May and had been sentenced to 11 years in prison last week.

Mr Richardson said about the release: “We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds.”