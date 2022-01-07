Watch live as Novak Djokovic fans gather outside his hotel amid vaccine controversy

Exterior view of the Park Hotel, a quarantine facility in Melbourne, where world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic is being held after choosing not to disclose his vaccination status.

Djokovic's lawyers have secured an agreement for him to remain in the country for a court hearing on Monday (January 10) in his case to overturn the federal government ban on his entry.

The nine-times Australian Open champion had flown to Melbourne after seemingly being granted a “medical exemption” by Tennis Australia and the Victorian government only for a fierce wave of backlash to prompt political intervention.

