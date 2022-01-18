Watch live as European Parliament elect the institution's next president

Members of the European Parliament elect the institution’s next president after the death of former President David Sassoli at a hospital in Italy on Tuesday 11th January.

Mr Sassoli had been hospitalised since 26 December due to abnormal functioning of his immune system, spokesperson Mr Cuillo said in a statement released the day before Sassoli’s death.

The European Parliament, headquartered in Strasbourg France represents the 450 million citizens of the European Union and refers to itself as “the heart of European democracy.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here