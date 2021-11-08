Watch live as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies to MEPs

You can watch live as Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is to brief MEPs about the potential negative effect that tech companies can have on its users – after recently blowing the lid on some of the inner workings of Facebook, which has since changed its name to Meta as part of a rebrand.

MEP Christel Schaldemose said: “We need to open up the black box that is the algorithm systems and ask platforms to assess the risk that any algorithm or change of algorithm poses to the user.”