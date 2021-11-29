Watch live as health officials announce vaccine boosters for all over-18s

Health officials in Britain will publish their plans for the Covid booster programme, potentially extending it amid omicron fears.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has been asked by the British government to consider the merits of expanding the booster program to millions more people under the age of 40 and cutting the time period to a third jab.

Prof. Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the JCVI, told the BBC that it was “really important that we get the immunity levels in the population high” in case the omicron variant is more transmissible or protection from the vaccines is reduced.