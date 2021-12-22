Watch live as Japanese billionaire holds news conference following space flight

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who returned to Earth on Monday (December 20) after a 12-day journey into space, holds a news conference.

The capsule carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, along with Maezawa and his assistant, landed on Earth around 3.13am GMT on Monday in Kazakhstan, Nasa noted in a statement.

The trio spent 12 days on the ISS, where the Japanese tourists documented their daily life aboard the ISS for Mr Maezawa’s YouTube channel.

