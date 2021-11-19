Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the White House briefing after Vice President Kamala Harris has been confirmed to be serving as acting president while Biden is under anaesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

Mr Biden arrived at the Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday for his annual physical, his first while serving as president.

Ms Psaki said that the White House will release a report on Mr Biden’s health later on Friday with the physical not initially being on the public presidential schedule but was announced hours before he left the White House.

