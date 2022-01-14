Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts a news briefing after President Joe Biden concedes defeat on the Democrats’ big elections and voting rights legislation

Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year.

He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

The president vowed to keep fighting for the sweeping legislation that advocates say is vital to protecting elections.

