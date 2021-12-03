White House press secretary Jen Psaki is giving her daily White House briefing on the day that the US November jobs report came out, disappointing many in the business community.

The US added more than 200,000 jobs last month but fell considerably short of the half a million new jobs that had been forecasted by economists before the report was released.

These underwhelming numbers will be particularly concerning as they were compiled before the news of the omicron variant began to affect markets around the world.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here