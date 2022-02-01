Watch live as press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts a media briefing amid continued tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

US lawmakers in Congress are working on a new package of sanctions targeting top Russian officials with President Joe Biden vowing to “personally sanction” Mr Putin if conflict breaks out.

A US official told The Independent last week that the Biden administration’s plan is to “maximise pain in the Kremlin” if invasion occurs, including potentially via measures targeting the country’s largest financial institutions.

