Watch live as Biden delivers remarks to honor labor unions

US President Joe Biden is speaking at the White House on Wednesday (8 September) to honour labor unions in the US two days after the Labor Day national holiday was held.

Biden’s speech comes after he spent his first Labor Day as president by handing out sandwiches to union workers in his home state of Delaware.

The remarks also come as Biden continues to push Congress to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package and a $3 trillion budget bill, with Republicans still concerned that the cost of both could lead to slower economic growth in the future.